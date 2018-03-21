One arrested, another at large after armed robbery attack

UPDATE: Cody Dantin is in custody, according to authorities.

THIBODAUX- Authorities are searching for two Thibodaux residents after a man was beaten and robbed earlier this month.

Amber Scott, 32, and Cody Dantin, 30, are wanted for attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with the use of a firearm. According to a release, detectives are also trying to identify a third unknown male suspect.

The incident occurred on March 8. Through an investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been exchanging messages with Scott for a few days and he was later asked to go to her home. Inside the home, Dantin and another man appeared. Dantin was allegedly holding a rifle and the other man was wearing a mask and holding an aluminum baseball bat. The masked man hit the victim with the bat while Dantin pointed the gun at him.

During the attack, Dantin and the other suspect stole the victim's phone, shoes, and wallet. They also made statements indicative of a desire to kill the victim, according to authorities. The victim was able to escape and flee to a convenience store to seek help.

Bonds associated with the warrants for Scott and Dantin total over $4 million each.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 1-800-743-7433.