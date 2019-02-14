One arrested after two gas stations robbed in one night

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for his involvement in one of two armed robberies that happened in the same area.

According to arrest documents, on November 25, 2018, at approximately 9:20 p.m. an unidentified suspect robbed a Circle K on Coursey Boulevard. At the time of the incident, authorities say the man was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

On the same night at approximately 10 p.m., another Circle K on Perkins Road was robbed at gunpoint. The robber, identified as Anthony Radosta, was also armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

After reviewing surveillance footage from both scenes, authorities believe the incidents are related. Documents say the same gun was used in both crimes.

Deputies identified Radosta as a suspect after a tip from the public. Radosta was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

The affidavit didn't say if the second suspect had been arrested.