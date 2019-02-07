80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One arrested after police pursuit from Iberville Parish to Lafayette ends in crash

1 day 5 hours 32 minutes ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 February 06, 2019 9:40 AM February 06, 2019 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - A police chase that started in Iberville Parish ended with a crash near a Lafayette high school. 

Sources say a suspect was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle through Iberville Parish, and likely took I-10 before exiting on Louisiana Avenue. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near Northshore High School. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi says two men were in the car at the time. One of the men, identified as 21-year-old Deandre James, has been taken into custody.

The second person is still on the run.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days