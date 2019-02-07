One arrested after police pursuit from Iberville Parish to Lafayette ends in crash

LAFAYETTE - A police chase that started in Iberville Parish ended with a crash near a Lafayette high school.

Sources say a suspect was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle through Iberville Parish, and likely took I-10 before exiting on Louisiana Avenue. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near Northshore High School.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says two men were in the car at the time. One of the men, identified as 21-year-old Deandre James, has been taken into custody.

The second person is still on the run.