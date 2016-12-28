One arrested after manhunt near Burbank Drive, one still at large

BATON ROUGE – One 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and another is still on the run following a manhunt with multiple law enforcement agencies off Burbank Drive Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Devante Roberson on charges of aggravated flight of of an officer, operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and driving without a license and will be booked accordingly.

Louisiana State Police tried to initiate a traffic stop with a Dodge Charger around 10 a.m. for a traffic violation, when the passenger got out of the vehicle near a wooded area westbound on Burbank Drive near Lee Drive.

Roberson then ditched the vehicle at an apartment complex on Lee Drive past Highland Road and fled on foot as well.

Roberson was taken into custody on Highland Road and Kenilworth around 1 p.m. He was taken to Louisiana State Police headquarters for questioning. Police are still searching for the passenger of the vehicle.

According to police, the passenger could possibly be armed.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department were assisting Louisiana State Police in the search. A K-9 unit was also deployed during the search.

The area where the suspects were being pursued is large, however law enforcement said that the area was near Burbank Drive, Highland Road and Lee Drive.

State Police advise residents in the area to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious to them by calling 225-754-8500.