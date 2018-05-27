88°
One airlifted to hospital after crash on LA 1 in Pointe Coupee
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 late Sunday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on LA 1 near LA 78.
One person was transported to a local hospital via AirMed. Two others were also transported to a local hospital.
The victims suffered serious injures as a result of the crash. Check back for updates.
