One airlifted to hospital after crash on LA 1 in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 late Sunday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on LA 1 near LA 78.

One person was transported to a local hospital via AirMed. Two others were also transported to a local hospital.

The victims suffered serious injures as a result of the crash. Check back for updates.