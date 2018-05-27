88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One airlifted to hospital after crash on LA 1 in Pointe Coupee

2 hours 32 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, May 27 2018 May 27, 2018 May 27, 2018 12:02 PM May 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 late Sunday morning in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on LA 1 near LA 78.

One person was transported to a local hospital via AirMed. Two others were also transported to a local hospital.

The victims suffered serious injures as a result of the crash. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days