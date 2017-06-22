Once prized horse dies after being starved and covered in maggots

OPELOUSAS – A prize-winning racehorse that once won numerous ribbons died after being found hungry and covered in maggots.

The horse, known as Dr. Drip., was seized on Tuesday and died a day later in St. Landry Parish, officials said. The horse was taken after a tipster reported seeing the horse in grave condition in a field on private property.

Such rescues usually take some time, but authorities told WWL TV they were so concerned, they expedited the rescue in an effort to save the horse.

“We didn’t feel he had 24 hours,” Stacy McKnight, director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue, said.

McKnight said Dr. Drip had abscesses in his mouth, couldn't eat and started coughing blood. She posted more on Facebook HERE; Use caution, the images might be disturbing to some.

McKnight said the last race Dr Drip ran a race was in 2014, and reports said he won $40,000 in the 2010 Magnolia Stakes.

McKnight plans to work with the sheriff's office to try and file charges against the caretaker of the horse.

