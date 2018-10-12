Once arrested in local shooting case, MTV star trying to move on after not being indicted

Photo: Funny Mike Facebook

BAKER - A man arrested for a 2016 shooting in Baker is now part of the cast on a popular MTV show.

MacArthur Johnson, better known as Funny Mike, is part of Nick Cannon's "Wild'n'Out." According to the show's website, it delivers "lightning-fast" improv and head-to-head battles. Teams face off in a series of hip-hop comedy showdowns all culminating in a rap battle for a championship belt.

Click here for clip of Johnson performing on the show.

Johnson, along with Charmaine Wilison, allegedly approached 20-year-old Richard Devon Phillips in May of 2016 at the intersection of West Azalea Avenue and Baker Boulevard. Johnson was accused of shooting Phillips in the chest. He later died from his injuries.

A grand jury pretermitted the case in 2017 which means the group took no action on charges. That move means prosecutors could still return with more charges if they obtain more evidence.

In a phone call with WBRZ Friday morning, Johnson said he was trying to move on with his life. He avoids trouble now, he said.

Johnson said the initial situation was self-defense but said his attorney advised him not to discuss the situation further.