79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Once a tiger, always a tiger': Top football prospect Derek Stingley commits to LSU

8 hours 24 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 2:04 PM June 20, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of the top football prospects in the nation is heading to Death Valley.

Derek Stingley Jr. confirmed his plans to join the Tigers next season via Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Stingley, a Dunham High School graduate, was rated the top cornerback prospect in the country for 2019. 247Sports has him listed as the number 8 overall prospect in the nation.

Stingley had recently visited with Texas and Florida State, however, he chose to stay in Louisiana in the end.

"Once a tiger, always a tiger," Stingley said as he announced his decision.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days