'Once a tiger, always a tiger': Top football prospect Derek Stingley commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - One of the top football prospects in the nation is heading to Death Valley.
Derek Stingley Jr. confirmed his plans to join the Tigers next season via Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Stingley, a Dunham High School graduate, was rated the top cornerback prospect in the country for 2019. 247Sports has him listed as the number 8 overall prospect in the nation.
I know I can’t please everyone.. In my heart I truly feel this is the right place for me. I’m all in! 100% committed! Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/CX7exqfMww— Derek Stingley Jr. (@JrStingley) June 20, 2018
Stingley had recently visited with Texas and Florida State, however, he chose to stay in Louisiana in the end.
"Once a tiger, always a tiger," Stingley said as he announced his decision.
