On Your Side: Paperwork found, elderly flood victims finally reimbursed for trailer

LIVINGSTON - A family that lost everything in the flood, including all proof of ownership to their home, is finally getting some closure from Restore Louisiana.

Cathy Sanchez tells 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss her parents received a reimbursement check for their mobile home a couple of weeks ago.

"You know, they really did not expect they would get anything," said Sanchez.

In August 2016, Sanchez's parents lost their mobile home of 14 years. Flood water destroyed the structure and everything inside. Her parents took out a loan and bought a new mobile home. At 78-years-old, Sanchez says her parents live on Social Security and needed assistance to make the payments. She helped them apply for Restore Louisiana and soon after hit a roadblock. Sanchez called 2 On Your Side for help late last year.

She was having trouble proving her parents owned the flooded trailer after their title and other paperwork was lost in the flood. It was something Restore Louisiana said it needed to move forward.

For the last eight months, 2 On Your Side has been following Sanchez's story. A couple of weeks ago she told WBRZ her parents received a check in the mail to pay off a large portion of the loan taken out to pay for the new trailer.

"That was a blessing," said Sanchez.

Restore Louisiana says it was able to work with the homeowner and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to find the required paperwork to prove eligibility to the program. Restore says it was also able to do similar research and locate documents for other families in a similar situation.