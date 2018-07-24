90°
On the run: Deputies searching for suspects after 16-year-old girl raped

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

AMITE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects after a 16-year-old victim was raped.

On April 13, deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating allegations of forcible rape on a 16-year-old girl. Authorities say that 39-year-old Demond Butler is wanted for one count of forcible rape while 32-year-old Tonya "Tonya Tills" Matthew is wanted for accessory after the fact of forcible rape.

It is believed that the two have left the state and are heading to Washington State in an effort to elude arrest.

