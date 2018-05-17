On Our Way to a May Record

Thursday marks the 7th consecutive day at or above 90° felt in Baton Rouge this May. This is not incredibly significant, but forecasts are pointing to crushing the existing records. 2011 and 2012 top the list with 12 consecutive days in the 90s, but these streaks both started on the 20th and extended through the end of the month. The current streak began on the 11th, with forecasts through the 23rd keeping our high temperatures in the 90s. This would break the current records set back in 2011-2012 by one day, with another 8 days left until the end of the month.

In 2011 and 2012, at least two days in June reached triple digits with 2011 hitting 100° or above 4 times and 2012 saw 2 days breaking into the 100s. These scorching temperatures did not occur around the same time of the month, but were either within the first or last week. This is something that could unfold, as temperatures are not looking to cool anytime soon.

The hurricane seasons of these years are interesting to note. Both saw tropical systems that made landfall in Louisiana, but are not necessarily a strong correlation. In 2011, Tropical Storm Lee made landfall near Intracoastal City, in Vermilion Parish on September 4th. Just a week before and a year later on August 29th, 2012, Hurricane Isaac made landfall near Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish. 2002 is currently number three in the May streak department with 11, and that hurricane season also saw action on the Louisiana Coast. Tropical Storm Bertha, Hurricane Isidore, and Hurricane Lili, all made landfall in Louisiana that year. Do not sound the alarm just yet. Our most active and dangerous hurricane seasons, 2005 and 2008, saw a rather mild May and only amounting up to a streak of 5 and 3 days respectively.