51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

On-duty FBI agent shot in shoulder in New York City

50 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 5:28 PM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Post
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an FBI agent has been shot in the shoulder in New York City.
  
New York City police say the male agent was struck while on duty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.
  
FBI officials confirmed the shooting and said the agent was in stable condition at a New York hospital.
  
The federal agency says two possible suspects are in police custody.
  
Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
  
Police say the agent was taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days