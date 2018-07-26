On-demand delivery service Postmates comes to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Postmates, an on-demand delivery service, has named Baton Rouge as one of its new homes.

According to a release, Postmates is a three-sided marketplace that will connect local Baton Rouge retailers to customers and a network of deliveries known as "Postmates."

It's similar to the services offered through Uber Eats and Waitr.

“We are ecstatic that Postmates has decided to make Baton Rouge the next destination for their on-demand delivery platform,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “The arrival of Postmates allows local businesses to expand their reach via this app-based delivery service, while also creating additional opportunities for meaningful employment in the parish’s growing 'gig-economy' sector.”

Postmates plugs merchants into smart algorithms that connect storefronts to new customers, mapping technologies that extend the geographical reach of their sales, and more.

"While some platforms like to build warehouses on the outskirts of cities and then funnel goods into town, we believe our communities are our warehouses," said Bastian Lehmann, CEO & Co-Founder of Postmates. "They're home to finely crafted goods, household products, and the tastes and scents which power our local economies. We're excited to help boost local commerce and retail possibilities through our launch in Louisiana and 100 additional U.S. cities this month."