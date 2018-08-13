Omarosa releases taped conversation with Trump

Photo: CNN

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman is releasing an audio recording of a conversation she says she had with President Donald Trump after she was fired from the White House.

An excerpt was aired on NBC's "Today Show" Monday.

On the recording, Trump expresses surprise that she had been asked to leave. He says: "Nobody even told me about it." Manigault Newman is drawing fire for the secret recordings she made at the White House, including one of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

Parts of her conversation with Kelly were aired on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday as Manigault Newman promotes her new book, "Unhinged." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.