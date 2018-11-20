OLOL Foundation names interim president in wake of former head's firing

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation has named a new president after its previous head was ousted earlier this month amid a criminal investigation.

According to a release from OLOL, Christel Slaughter, Ph. D. has been named the interim president of the foundation, a charitable organization connected to the hospital. Slaughter, who currently serves at the president of SSA Consultants, will take over on Nov. 26.

The announcement comes just weeks after former President John Paul Funes was fired for allegedly embezzling money. An audit discovered several hundred thousand dollars were unaccounted for, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore who has been in close contact with hospital administration.

Records online indicate Funes was earning $283,000 per year, not including bonuses. Online records from 2017 show the OLOL Foundation reported having $40 million in assets.

Funes is now the subject of a criminal investigation due to the alleged scheme.