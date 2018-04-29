Ole Miss takes series after LSU rally falls short

Oxford, Miss - When the beer starts flying in Oxford that's usually not a good sign for opposing teams. On Saturday LSU pitcher Caleb Gilbert served up a three-run go-ahead homer to Thomas Dillion to cap off a five-run seventh inning.

The Rebels crushed the Tigers hopes of pulling off a series victory after Ole Miss right-hander Parker Caracci got Jake Salughter to fly out to deep center to end the game handing LSU a 9-8 loss.

In the ninth inning the Tigers loaded up the bases with a chance to tie the game. But, Nick Coomes stared down a 95-mph fastball for strike three which sent head coach Paul Mainieri off his rocker.

The Tigers skipper was ejected with two outs left in the ball game.