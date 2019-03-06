Latest Weather Blog
Ole Miss student government groups: Move Confederate statue
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - University of Mississippi student government groups are calling for a Confederate soldier monument to be moved from a prominent spot on campus to a Confederate cemetery.
The Daily Mississippian reports that graduate and undergraduate student senates adopted resolutions this week asking administrators to move the statue, which has stood since 1906. The groups say the statue undermines the university's mission to be inclusive.
Ole Miss has struggled to distance itself from Confederate imagery, installing plaques to provide historical context about the monument and about slaves who built some campus buildings before the Civil War. Pro-Confederate groups from outside the university rallied at the statue Feb. 23, and Ole Miss basketball players knelt during the National Anthem to protest their activities.
The cemetery is in a remote part of campus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews called to reported house fire on Fairfields Ave.
-
Firefighters called to battle fire at Baton Rouge home Wednesday
-
Mississippi River stirring up trouble for replica of Christopher Columbus' ship
-
Steel plates force drivers to pump the brakes on LA 1, causing...
-
Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive