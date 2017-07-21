Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze Resigns

OXFORD, MS - Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze resigned abruptly on Thursday night according to a tweet sent out from the University of Mississippi football program.

The school has a press conference scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST that will air on the SEC Network live to discuss the matter.

Yahoo Sports published a report around the same time of the tweet that links a phone call from Freeze's University issued phone to an escort service in the Tampa Bay, Florida area.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke takes over the reigns of the program on an interim basis.

Freeze and the Rebel program have been under investigation by the NCAA for the past two years for alleged improper benefits to players and recruits.

Ole Miss self-imposed a one year bowl ban for the upcoming 2017 season, however the NCAA is expected to punish the school further.

Freeze was going to enter his sixth season in Oxford, he has a 39-25 record at Ole Miss and is coming off a 5-7 season.