Ole Miss claims first SEC Tournament crown since 2006 with 9-1 win over LSU

Hoover, Ala. - In front of the second-largest crowd ever at the SEC Championship in Hoover, Ole Miss took advantage of a gassed LSU pitching staff and beat the Tigers on Sunday with a 9-1 win earning their first SEC Tournament title since 2006.

LSU would draw first blood, after a double by Antoine Duplantis freshman Daniel Cabrera smoked a curveball down the third base line for a stand up RBI double to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

The home town kid Caleb Gilbert grew up in Hoover, Alabama attending Hoover high school about a mile away from the stadium. His day didn't go according to plan, the first 6-of-9 Rebel batters reached base against Gilbert. His day was cut short after allowing nine hits, three runs in just three innings.

In the sixth inning LSU loaded the bases against Ole Miss but would squander another crucial opportunity to put runs on the board. Rebels head coach Mike Bianco switched pitchers, calling on lefty Ryan Rolison a likley first round draft pick in this years upcoming MLB draft. The lefty touched 95 miles-per-hour on the gun and struck out two straight Tigers to end the inning.

LSU ended the day going jusy 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position while Ole Miss finished 5-of-15.

Ole Miss senior Will Golsan would open it up in the seventh inning with a two-run single off Devin Fontenot giving the Rebels a 5-1 lead. After that at-bat Golsan was 10-for-21 during the SEC Tournament.

With Ole Miss keeping the foot on the gas creating more pressure, ESPN announced the Rebels were 42-0 this season when leading after seven innings.

The rest would prove to be true.

Rebels first basemen Tim Rowe crushed a two-run blast to dead center to cap off a four run seventh inning. Then in the ninth Ole Miss would add insult to injury, pinch hitter Michael Fitzsimmons crushed a two-run bomb off Clay Moffitt making it a 9-1 deficit.

LSU finishes the regular season 37-and-25 overall and will now await their post-season destiny when the NCAA postseason field-of-64 brackets are released Monday at 11 a.m.