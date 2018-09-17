95°
Oldest US nuclear plant shuts down after nearly 49 years

2 hours 49 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 12:09 PM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NJ.com
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - America's oldest nuclear power plant has shut down as planned.
  
Officials at the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in New Jersey say the plant went offline at noon Monday.
  
Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York.
  
But Oyster Creek's original license was granted first, technically making it the oldest of the nation's commercial nuclear reactors that are still operating.
  
The plant in Lacey Township near the Jersey shore has dealt with corrosion and leaks during its time in service, but its owner, Chicago-based Exelon Corp., says the plant has always been safe.
  
There are now 98 nuclear power plants operating in the U.S. following Oyster Creek's closure.

