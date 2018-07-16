Older brother makes sweet gesture days before sister's open heart surgery

GONZALES - A three-year-old who lives in Prairieville is already taking on the role of a protective big brother.

Bryson Bowers is manning a lemonade stand. The money earned will go toward treating his six-month-old sister's heart condition.

Brynleigh Bowers was born with only one kidney, and two holes in her heart.

“The heart is working harder than it should so she has a large hole and smaller hole,” said the children’s mom, Jennie Bowers. “She has complete atrioventricular heart defects.”

The doctors originally wanted Brynleigh to have open heart surgery when she turned one to fix this, but recent conditions fast-tracked the surgery to next week.

“I don't know what percentage insurance is going to cover, if they're going to cover her drug portion,” said Jennie.

Jennie said Bryson overheard her and her husband talking about the need to raise money. That’s when he came up with the idea of a lemonade stand.

“I'm definitely proud,” said Jennie.

In the last two weeks he’s raised nearly $3,000. Monday he set up shop at A Better Mail Service in Gonzales.

“He’s been over the moon, he loves her so much,” said Jennie.

The family will continue to sell lemonade throughout the week. Click here to find out dates and times.

A benefit will also be held Saturday July, 21 at Fred’s on the River.