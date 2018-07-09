Old State Capitol debuts exhibit of editorial cartoons

BATON ROUGE - Since closing its doors to daily politics, the Old State Capitol has been home to many artifacts. The newest collection 'Lines with Power and Purpose' debuts next week.

Caroline Kennedy, an education consultant at the Capitol, spoke with News 2 about the history she's seen in her days at the museum.

"There are many artists out there who draw, but there's only a small subset who can draw in a way with this immediacy and also deliver the message that packs the punch," Kennedy said.

Fifty-one priceless cartoons were all drawn during the Golden Age of newspapers. However, these aren't cut out of your favorite comic strip. They come from Pulitzer Prize winners.

And while newspapers aren't the go-to medium for information anymore, what's still prevalent are the ideas shared through these cartoons within the pages.

"The topics are timely even today. We have some editorial cartoons about packing the Supreme Court with one point of view or the other. We have some cartoons about whether or not its a good idea to go to war."

As for Kennedy and the curators at the Old State Capitol, the most common theme bridging the eras together is opinion, because everyone's got one.

"We've all got something to say, and we're saying it louder now and more repetitively. As long as people care they'll be disagreeing about why they care."

'Lines with Power and Purpose' officially opens Wednesday and will run through September.