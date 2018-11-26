42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oklahoma State beats No. 19 LSU for 3rd place at Advocare Invitational

13 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 7:01 PM November 25, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 19 LSU 90-77 in the third-place game Sunday.

Oklahoma State (4-2) beat Memphis 84-64 and lost to defending national champion Villanova 77-58 earlier in the invitational.

The Cowboys were 6-6 against ranked teams last season. Skylar Mays scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-2), who were coming off a 79-76 overtime loss to No. 14 Florida State on Friday.

McGriff hit a 3 and Waters made three free throws during a second-half opening 15-2 run that put Oklahoma State ahead 57-39 with 13 minutes to play.

Michael Weathers layup extended the Cowboys lead to 68-48 midway through the second half.

LSU missed 12 of its 13 shots during the Cowboys' surge.

McGriff had 13 points as Oklahoma State grabbed a 42-37 halftime advantage. The Cowboys lead by 13 points 5 1/2 minutes into the game.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days