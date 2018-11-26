42°
Oklahoma State beats No. 19 LSU for 3rd place at Advocare Invitational
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 19 LSU 90-77 in the third-place game Sunday.
Oklahoma State (4-2) beat Memphis 84-64 and lost to defending national champion Villanova 77-58 earlier in the invitational.
The Cowboys were 6-6 against ranked teams last season. Skylar Mays scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-2), who were coming off a 79-76 overtime loss to No. 14 Florida State on Friday.
McGriff hit a 3 and Waters made three free throws during a second-half opening 15-2 run that put Oklahoma State ahead 57-39 with 13 minutes to play.
Michael Weathers layup extended the Cowboys lead to 68-48 midway through the second half.
LSU missed 12 of its 13 shots during the Cowboys' surge.
McGriff had 13 points as Oklahoma State grabbed a 42-37 halftime advantage. The Cowboys lead by 13 points 5 1/2 minutes into the game.
