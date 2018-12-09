47°
Oklahoma's Murray edges Alabama's Tagovailoa for Heisman

December 08, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Times
NEW YORK (AP) - Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has won the Heisman Trophy, edging Alabama's Tua Tagvailoa and setting up a College Football Playoff matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up.
  
The fourth-ranked Sooners play the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl semifinal Dec. 29 in the seventh bowl matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up, and first since second-place finisher Vince Young and Texas beat Reggie Bush and Southern California in the 2006 Rose Bowl.
  
This season, Murray stepped into the starting job at Oklahoma held by last year's Heisman winner and first overall NFL draft pick, Baker Mayfield. Oklahoma is the first school with have Heisman-winner quarterbacks in consecutive seasons and the fifth overall with winners in back-to-back years.
  
