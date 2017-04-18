83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oklahoma police chief issues himself a speeding ticket

16 minutes 25 seconds ago April 18, 2017 Apr 18, 2017 Tuesday, April 18 2017 April 18, 2017 1:51 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTUL

SPERRY, Okla. - The police chief of a small northeast Oklahoma community says he issued himself a citation for speeding, but only after being caught on video.

Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch posted an apology on the department's Facebook page Saturday, saying he was "wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph." Sperry is about 10 miles north of Tulsa.

Burch admits he's not sure he would have issued the ticket if not for the video, and that he had a "reason for being in a hurry." Nonetheless, he admits he must "be held accountable."

Burch says he wrote himself the more than $300 ticket and that he'll pay it in full.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days