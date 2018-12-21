Oklahoma online boutique closes suddenly, thousands of customers in limbo

OKLAHOMA - An online store suddenly shut down and thousands of people are left wondering where their orders are right before Christmas.

People from all over the country are posting online about how they spent money online at T'Dazzled Too and never received their order. The company, headquartered near Oklahoma City, is an online children's clothing boutique with reasonable prices and appears to have shut down earlier this week.

Sarah Morris of Pine Grove, La., says she's been shopping on T'Dazzled Too for three years. She understands the company orders from overseas and can sometimes take a few weeks to arrive, but she wasn't expecting that they just wouldn't show up. Now Morris says she's been left in the dark about what to do next.

"They're not answering anything," said Morris.

Like Morris, thousands of people are coming forward saying they're owed money for their orders.

"This lady has 185,000 people in a group and if everybody bought just one $10 outfit, that's $1.8 million," she said.

Morris says she's out about $300 worth of items. Outraged customers have created Facebook groups to share their experiences. A former employee's Facebook post was shared in one of the groups which says she was let go from T'Dazzled without a final paycheck. The warehouse in Oklahoma is closed and boxes stacked to the ceiling block the entrance.

T'Dazzled Too owner, Tanae Clark, posted on Facebook saying she can't say anything until her attorney allows her to. Her Facebook page and post has since been removed. The company's website says "I'm sorry we are closed." A supplier overseas has also chimed in online, saying they have about 20,000 items intended to be sold to T'Dazzled customers in its possession. The warehouse is full and the company is also out money.

Many T'Dazzled customers have filed claims with PayPal, banks, and credit card companies hoping to be reimbursed for their undelivered items.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office says it has received multiple complaints and encourages people to contact its consumer protection division.





