Oklahoma girl stabbed during assembly on first day of school

Photo: KOKH

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police are interviewing staff and students at a rural Oklahoma high school after a 14-year-old boy repeatedly stabbed a female classmate with a knife during a school assembly on their first day.

Luther Police Chief David Randall said Friday that a trend has emerged from the interviews that could lead to a motive, but he declined to elaborate. He says the students were acquainted.

Randall says the victim remains hospitalized in Oklahoma City and is expected to fully recover following the Thursday knife attack at Luther High School, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. He says the 14-year-old girl suffered numerous stab wounds.

Randall says the boy "blurted out some statements that made no sense" after he was taken into custody Thursday.

The boy is being held in juvenile custody. School officials haven't returned messages seeking comment.