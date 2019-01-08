65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oklahoma game warden catches poacher via dating app

1 hour 12 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 5:12 PM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Washington Post
CHECOTAH, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman looking for love got more than she bargained for when she unwittingly shared her exhilaration about illegally shooting a "bigo buck" on a dating app with a state game warden.
  
Oklahoma Game Warden Cannon Harrison says he uncovered the poaching in a conversation on Bumble with a McIntosh County woman. She talked about using a spotlight to shoot the deer at night, outside the rifle season. The woman only harvested the head and back-strap meat - and she sent Harrison pictures as proof.
  
The woman has pleaded guilty to charges of improper possession of an illegally taken animal and taking game out-of-season. She and an accomplice face $2,400 fines.
  
The incident was posted to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page on Sunday night.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days