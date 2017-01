Oklahoma City firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool

Image via ABC 33

OKLAHOMA CITY - Think it's hard for firefighters to rescue a cat in a tree? Try a cow in a swimming pool.



Firefighters in Oklahoma City were summoned Sunday morning after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" coming from his swimming pool area. Emergency responders arrived and discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and a cow trapped in the water.



Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters used their pumps to remove about 5 feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn't experience hypothermia. Crews then brought in a wrecker to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety.



Fulkerson says the cow appeared to be uninjured after its ordeal.