Oily rags cause smoke at Baton Rouge paint shop

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called after smoke was reported early Monday morning at an area paint shop.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the Sherwin Williams on Seigen Lane. At the scene, firefighters with the St. George Fire Department found discarded oily rags smoldering in a metal drum.

The drum was removed from the building and extinguished. The scene was under control by 6:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported.