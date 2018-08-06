85°
Oily rags cause smoke at Baton Rouge paint shop
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called after smoke was reported early Monday morning at an area paint shop.
The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the Sherwin Williams on Seigen Lane. At the scene, firefighters with the St. George Fire Department found discarded oily rags smoldering in a metal drum.
The drum was removed from the building and extinguished. The scene was under control by 6:18 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
