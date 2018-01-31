64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oil spill near areas where young whooping cranes released

3 hours 42 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, January 31 2018 Jan 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 1:38 PM January 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: LDWF
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard says nearly 1,300 gallons of oil spilled from an oil production facility into southwest Louisiana wetlands near the areas where young endangered whooping cranes are released into the wild.
  
A spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Wednesday that staffers tell him all of Louisiana's whooping cranes are currently away from the spill.
  
The Coast Guard say a floating barrier was deployed around the spill to keep oil out of adjacent waterways east of White Lake and cleanup began Tuesday, the day the oil spilled from Peak Operating Co.'s production facility.
  
Petty Officer Lexie Preston says the Coast Guard marine safety unit based in Morgan City will be at the site Thursday to check up on the cleanup.
  
The company had no comment Wednesday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days