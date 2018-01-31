Oil spill near areas where young whooping cranes released

Photo: LDWF

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard says nearly 1,300 gallons of oil spilled from an oil production facility into southwest Louisiana wetlands near the areas where young endangered whooping cranes are released into the wild.

A spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Wednesday that staffers tell him all of Louisiana's whooping cranes are currently away from the spill.

The Coast Guard say a floating barrier was deployed around the spill to keep oil out of adjacent waterways east of White Lake and cleanup began Tuesday, the day the oil spilled from Peak Operating Co.'s production facility.

Petty Officer Lexie Preston says the Coast Guard marine safety unit based in Morgan City will be at the site Thursday to check up on the cleanup.

The company had no comment Wednesday.