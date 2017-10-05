Oil platforms in Gulf of Mexico being evacuated

A U.S. federal agency says oil and gas companies have begun evacuating production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement's New Orleans office said in a news release that as of midday Thursday, six production platforms, out of the 737 manned platforms in the Gulf, had been evacuated. No drilling rigs were evacuated, but one moveable rig was taken out of the storm's path.

The agency estimated less than 15 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in, which equates to 254,607 barrels of oil per day.

Nate formed in the Caribbean Sea Thursday and was expected to be in the Gulf by Saturday morning.