Ohio pizzeria demolished after sinkhole opens underneath it

1 hour 37 minutes 46 seconds ago June 11, 2017 Jun 11, 2017 Sunday, June 11 2017 June 11, 2017 3:10 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: 10TV
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio - A small Ohio village has demolished a popular pizzeria after a sinkhole opened up beneath it.
WBNS-TV reports Sprankle's Village Pizza in Crooksville had to close and be demolished after a 20-foot-deep sinkhole appeared Friday, causing the first floor to partially collapse.
  
Sprankle's has been a staple for 47 years in Crooksville, 60 miles southeast of Columbus. While crews prepared to demolish the building, employees and community members salvaged as much food and equipment as they could.
  
Owner Roger Sprankle tells WBNS the sinkhole might have been caused by having a creek on one side of the building and a rail line on the other.
  
The village will pay for the demolition because the business had no insurance.

