Ohio Gov. John Kasich will have book out in April

1 hour 31 minutes 36 seconds ago January 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 Tuesday, January 31 2017 January 31, 2017 10:51 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Thomas Dunne Books says Tuesday that Kasich's "Two Paths: America Divided or United" will be published April 25. The book will reflect on Kasich's career, his run for the presidency and his views on a wide range of issues, from media coverage of politics to voting rights.

The 64-year-old Kasich was a leading competitor to Trump in the GOP primary race and declined to endorse Trump after he clinched the nomination. The two have continued to feud, with Kasich calling Trump's recent immigration executive order "ham-handed," and Trump supporting a contender for state party chair in Ohio who defeated a Kasich backer for the job.

