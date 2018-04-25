79°
Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade complimentary tweets

Wednesday, April 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington's newest bromance: Yeezus and The Donald.
  
President Donald Trump is tweeting his thanks Wednesday to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent online support.
  
Trump wrote, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" in response to the tweets from West, who called the president "my brother."
  
West tweeted a number of times Wednesday expressing his admiration for Trump, saying they share "dragon energy."
  
The rap star also posted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
  
But in one tweet he noted that his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, wanted him to make clear that he did not agree "with everything Trump does."
  
Kanye West visited the president-elect at Trump Tower during the presidential transition.

