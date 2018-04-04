73°
Officials: YouTube shooting may be domestic dispute

4 hours 56 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 7:40 PM April 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - Two law enforcement officials say a shooting that wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in California is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
  
The officials with knowledge of the investigation spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
  
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says a woman opened fire with a handgun in an outdoor courtyard Tuesday and then died after shooting herself. Police provided no motive or other details about her.
  
Hospital officials have said a man is in critical condition and two women are in serious and fair condition.
  
- Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles and Eric Tucker in Washington

