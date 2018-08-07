Officials warn Ponchatoula residents of fire department scam letters

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities in Ponchatoula are warning residents to be aware of scam letters regarding donations to the volunteer fire department.

According to the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, some local residents are receiving "donation drive letters" in the mail asking for money.

PVFD says the letter is not affiliated with them, and is actually from an organization called Volunteer Firefighter Alliance from Kansas.