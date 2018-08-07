82°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials warn Ponchatoula residents of fire department scam letters
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities in Ponchatoula are warning residents to be aware of scam letters regarding donations to the volunteer fire department.
According to the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, some local residents are receiving "donation drive letters" in the mail asking for money.
PVFD says the letter is not affiliated with them, and is actually from an organization called Volunteer Firefighter Alliance from Kansas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses education
-
Broome to hold final public meeting to discuss half-cent road tax
-
Uniform store pushing out orders days before school starts
-
Vigil held in Baton Rouge for native missing after mysterious boating accident...
-
Entergy: Reports of suspicious odor in air 'not a gas leak'