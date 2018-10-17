67°
Officials warn of 911 phone scam in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Officials are warning Iberville Parish residents of a potential phone scam circulating in the area.
According to the parish council, the scam involves people calling residents with a "spoofed" number reading as 911. When the victim answers, the caller allegedly tells the recipient that a loved one has been involved in a car crash or some other traumatic incident in an effort to get them to give up personal information.
The council warns that a call from a number appearing as 911 is never legitimate. Officials recommend residents remain cautious and block suspicious numbers altogether.
