Officials warn of 911 phone scam in Iberville Parish

19 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 October 17, 2018 3:57 PM October 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Officials are warning Iberville Parish residents of a potential phone scam circulating in the area.

According to the parish council, the scam involves people calling residents with a "spoofed" number reading as 911. When the victim answers, the caller allegedly tells the recipient that a loved one has been involved in a car crash or some other traumatic incident in an effort to get them to give up personal information.

The council warns that a call from a number appearing as 911 is never legitimate. Officials recommend residents remain cautious and block suspicious numbers altogether.

