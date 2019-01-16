Officials using Saints humor to promote driver safety over Causeway

NEW ORLEANS - Drivers crossing Lake Pontchartrain this week are getting tickled over clever road signs posted on the Causeway.

Drive like a Saint to avoid getting Ram'd. State officials are using the upcoming NFC Championship Game in New Orleans to remind travelers to use caution while crossing the nearly 24-mile long bridge.

Commuters posted to social media, clearly enjoying the clever message.

Causeway bridge sign... ?????? pic.twitter.com/1uOXWzkvpy — ? Tina Two Dat ? (@thenolagirl) January 16, 2019

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Los Angeles Rams at home this Sunday for a chance at the 2019 NFC Championship Game title. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CST.