Officials using Saints humor to promote driver safety over Causeway

2 hours 7 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 January 16, 2019 8:00 PM January 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - Drivers crossing Lake Pontchartrain this week are getting tickled over clever road signs posted on the Causeway.

Drive like a Saint to avoid getting Ram'd. State officials are using the upcoming NFC Championship Game in New Orleans to remind travelers to use caution while crossing the nearly 24-mile long bridge.

Commuters posted to social media, clearly enjoying the clever message.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Los Angeles Rams at home this Sunday for a chance at the 2019 NFC Championship Game title. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CST.

