Officials using Saints humor to promote driver safety over Causeway

NEW ORLEANS - Drivers crossing Lake Pontchartrain this week are getting tickled over clever road signs posted on the Causeway.
Drive like a Saint to avoid getting Ram'd. State officials are using the upcoming NFC Championship Game in New Orleans to remind travelers to use caution while crossing the nearly 24-mile long bridge.
Commuters posted to social media, clearly enjoying the clever message.
????Louisiana Causeway Bridge message board. Saints vs. Rams#whodatnation pic.twitter.com/GWFk7PEyjy— Matthew B. (@mboes73) January 16, 2019
Causeway bridge sign... ?????? pic.twitter.com/1uOXWzkvpy— ? Tina Two Dat ? (@thenolagirl) January 16, 2019
The New Orleans Saints will take on the Los Angeles Rams at home this Sunday for a chance at the 2019 NFC Championship Game title. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CST.
