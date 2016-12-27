70°
Officials: US, Russian military talks quietly proving useful

36 minutes 10 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 6:25 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - American officials say U.S.-Russian talks on their separate fights against the Islamic State group are improving and becoming more frequent, with each side trading information and even outlining some of their strategic objectives.

Such progress would dispel the notion that ties between the former Cold War foes are "frozen."

Officials say that Russia has made clear its counterterrorism priority in Syria is retaking the ancient city of Palmyra. The U.S. is determined to pressure IS' headquarters in Raqqa.

The closer contacts have developed despite the former Cold War foes' bitter accusations against one another over the devastation in Aleppo and Moscow's claim that relations are now "frozen on all practical levels."

Officials say the confidential military discussions aren't focusing on the two countries' opposing positions in Syria's civil war.

