88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials urged to meet with NAACP about Coast Guard Academy

4 hours 43 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 June 03, 2018 1:44 PM June 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - A Mississippi congressman is urging his Connecticut colleagues to meet with NAACP members to discuss concerns about racial discrimination at the Coast Guard Academy.
  
The Day newspaper reports Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson recently talked about those concerns with NAACP members in New London, the academy's home. He's urging three Connecticut Democrats - U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney - to do the same.
  
Blumenthal says plans are in the works for such a meeting.
  
New London NAACP members say they have received complaints of hate crimes at the academy. Thompson is ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, which has oversight over the Coast Guard.
  
Academy officials have said the school does not tolerate racism and has accountability and disciplinary systems in place.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days