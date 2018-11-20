Officials urge drivers to prepare ahead of holiday traffic

BATON ROUGE- Roads are quiet today but come tomorrow that will all be gone. Lanes will be stuffed with drivers heading to family and friends for their Thanksgiving holiday. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year, and ahead of it law enforcement and DOTD are urging drivers to prepare themselves.

Triple-A is estimating this will be the busiest year for Turkey day traffic in more than a dozen years. There will be over 48 million drivers taking to the roads, and that means congestion in the capital city will be worse than usual.

To help you along the way, DOTD’s traffic management center will be staffed and following traffic cameras around the state. They will be looking for the latest incidents, updating drivers in real time

But before you head off for turkey and stuffing law enforcement says there are several things you can do to try and make the holiday drive a little less chaotic.

“Keep up to date with maps on your phone, with DOTD ’s website, 511LADOTD.org. That will give you road closures, road information, and alternate routes as well. We just ask people to be prepared and have a plan,” Jared Sandifer of Louisiana State Police said.