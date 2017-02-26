67°
Officials: Trump isn't cutting Medicare, Social Security

February 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Administration officials say President Donald Trump has no plans to cut Social Security or Medicare.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" that "we are not touching those now." He says people should not "expect to see that as part" of the administration's first budget.

Mnuchin says Trump's priority was passing legislation to reduce middle-class and corporate taxes.

Asked about potential cuts to the programs on ABC's "This Week," Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "committed" to keeping his campaign promise to leave Medicare and Social Security alone. She says: "I don't see any reason to start thinking differently."

