Officials to test electronic election results system Tuesday

3 hours 7 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, March 26 2019 Mar 26, 2019 March 26, 2019 9:08 AM March 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to a news release, the Secretary of State's Office will test its electronic results system Tuesday at 2 p.m.

During the test period, officials say mock results will be displayed online. The election results are only for testing purposes and "do not reflect any actual results."

For information on upcoming elections, ballots, and more click here.

