Officials to test electronic election results system Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - According to a news release, the Secretary of State's Office will test its electronic results system Tuesday at 2 p.m.
During the test period, officials say mock results will be displayed online. The election results are only for testing purposes and "do not reflect any actual results."
For information on upcoming elections, ballots, and more click here.
