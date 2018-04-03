Officials to hold event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is teaming up with other local organizations to take a stand against sexual and domestic abuse.

Broome, her Woman's Advancement Commission, and the Sexual Awareness and Response Group (STAR), will hold a press conference to kick-off Sexual Assault Awareness Month and get the community involved in combating the growing problem of sexual crimes.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Metro Council Chambers.

STAR works with survivors to provide various support services for sexual trauma.

In its annual report, STAR says in the past year, it has served nearly 900 survivors across Southern and Central Louisiana. In addition to helping survivors, STAR offers education and training to law enforcement, justice professionals, and medical personnel to improve response to this issue.