Officials to discuss Scotlandville Historic District survey details

BATON ROUGE - Local officials will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the first phase of the Scotlandville Historic Preservation Survey.

The press conference is set for 3 p.m. along the Scotland Avenue strip between Sora Street and Swan Street. NBRNOW, local resident leaders, and representatives from the LA Division Historic Preservation will be there.

Exact details weren't provided.