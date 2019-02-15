70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials to discuss Scotlandville Historic District survey details

Friday, February 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Local officials will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the first phase of the Scotlandville Historic Preservation Survey.

The press conference is set for 3 p.m. along the Scotland Avenue strip between Sora Street and Swan Street. NBRNOW, local resident leaders, and representatives from the LA Division Historic Preservation will be there.

Exact details weren't provided.

