68°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials to discuss Scotlandville Historic District survey details
BATON ROUGE - Local officials will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the first phase of the Scotlandville Historic Preservation Survey.
The press conference is set for 3 p.m. along the Scotland Avenue strip between Sora Street and Swan Street. NBRNOW, local resident leaders, and representatives from the LA Division Historic Preservation will be there.
Exact details weren't provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two former DKE members to turn themselves in
-
Valentine's Day benefit concert honoring Wayde Sims aims to promote love
-
Complaints fell on deaf ears at state agency ahead of foster parent's...
-
Robin Thicke spotted in Baton Rouge ahead of Valentine's Day concert
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity charged; disturbing hazing details released