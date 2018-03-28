Officials to discuss loss of zoo accreditation

BATON ROUGE - The 'Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park' Committee and Councilwoman Chauna Banks will hold a press conference Wednesday.

The press conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Metro Chambers.

According to a release, the press conference will detail items regarding immediate major changes needed within the BREC administration. During the conference, speakers will try to show the public that the governing body, the BREC Commission, is capable of serving in the community in the wake of the Baton Rouge Zoo losing its accreditation.

The group will also announce plans to create a commission chaired by Rentian Marshall, D.V.M., Department Head for Agricultural Sciences, Southern University Land Grant Campus and Donnie Miller, Director of Business Development, Baton Rouge Area Chamber to develop a strategic plan for the Baton Rouge Zoo at Greenwood Park.

"Reform is necessary because the public doesn't have sufficient confidence in the current Superintendent and Zoo Director, in terms of their ability to resolve these issues with fidelity," Banks said.